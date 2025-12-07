WATCH: Journalist Assaulted by Anti-Immigration-Enforcement Thugs in New Orleans

Anti-immigration-enforcement thugs assaulted independent journalist Nick Sortor in New Orleans on Saturday night during a protest at a federal building. The violent assault on the journalist happened after Sortor dared to ask one of the speakers why she thinks the National Guard is racist — a statement she made on the stage.

“No racist troops in our street,” a woman spoke while leading the protest. Sortor, later, politely asked the woman if she could give an example of the National Guard being racist. She ignored his question.

“How about Andrew Wolf and Sarah Beckstrom? Were they racist when they were protecting the people of DC?” he asked. She continued to ignore him.

A short time later, a woman wearing a yellow vest attempted to grab Sortor and his phone, leading to a brief melee of violence from the leftists. Several of the agitators began grabbing, hitting, and screaming at the journalist, simply for asking questions.

In another video, Sortor approaches a woman attending the protest while wearing a Honduran flag. Sortor asks, “That’s not the American flag is it?” after saying,”That’s a cool flag.”

The woman responds by striking the journalist and grabbing at his phone. Sortor responds, saying, “You might be able to do that in Honduras, but you can’t do that here.”

Sortor confronts some of the people who appear to be leaders of the protest, telling them his people are assaulting him, and they need to get the violent people who cannot control themselves away from the protest.

At one point, some of the people wearing yellow vests attempt to shove Sortor out of the area of the protest violently.

Sortor executes a flanking move and gets around a “blockade” of protesters trying to keep him at bay.

After someone eventually reported Sortor, a New Orleans police officer confronts the journalist and says, “I don’t want you here antagonizing them and creating a problem.”

“There’s no reason for you to even ask them questions,” the officer tells the journalist. “If you want to film them, stand by your vehicle and film them.”

“By asking them questions and starting a dialogue, you’re creating a problem,” the officer continues.

This is the second time in recent months that Sortor has been assaulted by protesters and confronted by police for his actions as a journalist. In October, Portland Police Bureau officers arrested Sortor after a protester attacked him, Breitbart Texas. The Portland Police Bureau reported Sortor’s arrest in a statement, saying they observed three men fighting. They arrested all three men and booked them into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Police later dismissed the charges.