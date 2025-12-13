Tejano Musician‑Turned Texas Congressional Candidate Bobby Pulido Dogged by Explicit Digital Trail

Award‑winning Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s run for Congress is colliding with his past online footprint, as lingering references to explicit material on his social media accounts raise questions about judgment and image as he campaigns for the Democrat Party nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives’ 15th Texas Congressional District.

Earlier this month, Pulido filed his intention to seek his party’s nomination to serve in the Texas 15th Congressional District. In a post on social media, the Latin Grammy award-winning singer announced, “This moment is bigger than music, bigger than politics, and bigger than any one person. We are stepping into this race because South Texas deserves a champion who actually shows up, listens, and fights for our families,” ValleyCentral.com reported.

News this week, may raise concerns among those families about the candidate’s values and judgment , as it appears his footprint on social media is laced with posts linking to porn sites and other explicit material, according to Fox News Politics.

According to Fox News, Pulido posted a range of links, images, and references to pornographic material on his Twitter/X account between 2013 and as recently as last year (2024).

Fox News posted:

In 2013, Pulido told viewers to visit pornographic website YouPorn if bored and reposted links to porn sites featuring the music of fellow musicians, asking them if they’re receiving royalties for being featured. Later that same year, he posted a link to XVideos with the caption “homemade porn while sleep-deprived?” In 2015, he posted a link to YouPorn but later deleted it, claiming his account had been hacked.

In 2014, the singer made a post on Twitter saying, in Spanish, “It’s impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn,” Fox stated.

Two years later, he posted, “To everyone crying over the shutdown of xvideos, I’m telling you there are other free sites. I mean, that’s what they’ve told me.”

Families in the Rio Grande Valley-based congressional district tend to be very socially conservative. If he survives his primary race against Dr. Ada Cuellar, a Harlingen emergency physician (unrelated to the Laredo congressman), he will square off against incumbent Republican Monica De La Cruz (R-TX). The conservative district elected De La Cruz in 2022 with a 14-point majority.

De La Cruz told ValleyCentral.com that she is focused on “delivering on what South Texans just elected me to do: securing millions of dollars to grow our local economy, strengthening our police and border security, saving our farms, and protecting Social Security and Medicare. These are my priorities, and I’m proud of the results we’ve achieved for our community through common-sense leadership.”

ValleyCentral reported a Public Policy Polling survey conducted for the Democratic super PAC, House Majority PAC, showing De La Cruz with a three-point advantage. The report, published by the Texas Tribune, said 21 percent of voters remained undecided in the race.

Texas Primary voting day is March 3, 2026.