Poll: Majority of California Voters Back Newsom’s Gerrymandering

The majority of California voters seem poised to support Proposition 50 — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to redraw congressional district boundaries to strip Republicans of their seats and defy the state constitution.

Proposition 50 presents voters with a new map, designed by politicians behind closed doors (and with their own political ambitious apparently in mind), while setting aside the map drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission. Voters amended the state constitution in 2008 to remove the power of politicians to draw congressional maps. Newsom’s ballot measure pretends to honor that — while replacing the map.

But just as he was able to rally Democrats to defeat a recall election in 2021, Newsom is rallying his party to support his gerrymandering effort by casting it as a fight against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

The new poll, conducted by research firm co/efficient among 976 likely special election voters, showed that 54% supported Proposition 50, and only 36% opposed it. That is despite the fact that Newsom only enjoyed 47% approval from voters, with 44% disapproving of his performance — within the poll’s 3% margin of error.

