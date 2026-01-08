Texas DPS Nabs Previously Deported Child‑Sex Predator Hiding on Remote Border Ranch

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on horseback tracked and arrested an illegal alien on a remote border ranch in Maverick County on New Year’s Day. The troopers closed in on their target just outside Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly before noon. Troopers identified the man as a previously deported illegal alien — a convicted sex offender with multiple convictions for child-related crimes.

Despite low border crossings, the DPS Border Mounted Patrol continues to keep a keen eye out for those attempting to elude apprehension after crossing the border illegally. The unit’s unwavering focus on remote border areas makes escape from Border Patrol even more unlikely. Troopers identified the subject as 41-year-old Marcio Steven Izaguirre, a citizen of Honduras captured as he attempted to make his way farther into the United States after illegally crossing the border near Eagle Pass.

In a video posted on social media, the troopers can be seen moving through the scrub brush on the remote ranch as they move in on Izaguirre. After spotting the illegal alien “gotaway” lying on the ground attempting to avoid detection by the mounted patrol members, the troopers shout instructions in Spanish. Translated to English, the troopers yell out, “Stay there, stay there, show me your hands. Stand up, stand up, stand up!”

The troopers then perform a cursory search for weapons within Izaguirre’s belongings as he is taken into custody. Likely due to the unseasonably warm weather in South Texas, Izaguirre immediately asks for water. The arresting officer tells Izaguirre he will be provided with water soon. Izaguirre boldly asks one trooper if he can get on his horse, to which the trooper quickly says, “You’re not getting on the horse.”

After conducting a thorough investigation of Izaguirre’s background, Texas Highway Patrol troopers discovered the illegal alien had been deported from the United States on multiple occasions dating as far back as 2004. Izaguirre also has a criminal history that includes convictions for crimes committed in Cobb County, Georgia, including furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child molestation.

Izaguirre was transferred to the Border Patrol for processing and prosecution. Because of the seriousness of his previous criminal record and his return to the United States illegally, Izaguirre faces stiff penalties under federal law that could result in a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years for felony Reentry after Deportation (Removal).

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol troopers, Criminal Investigators, and Texas Military Department members are significantly contributing to the Trump administration’s federal efforts to drastically reduce border crossings in the Lone Star State.

The combined Trump‑Abbott crackdown in the state drove down Border Patrol apprehensions in December to levels not seen in decades, collapsing the once‑record‑breaking surge that overwhelmed Texas during the Biden border crisis.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.