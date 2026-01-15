WATCH: Illegal Alien Repeatedly Rams ICE SUVs in San Antonio Parking Lot, Officer Injured

A shocking video out of San Antonio shows an illegal alien using his car as a battering ram against ICE agents, smashing into two federal vehicles and injuring an officer before agents dragged him from the driver’s seat to end the assault.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials posted a Fox News video on social media showing an illegal alien weaponizing his vehicle and repeatedly smashing into two ICE vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio.. The incident sent one officer to the hospital, officials stated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) responded to the incident, saying, “Organized groups are obstructing immigration enforcement across the country, putting officers and law-abiding civilians at risk. These criminals must be arrested.”

ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “When we hear elected officials calling upon individuals to impede or obstruct ICE law enforcement operations nationwide, you’re going to see incidents like this. You saw the officers and agents attempting to apprehend a criminally illegal alien, and there they are using their car as a weapon.”

Lyons said the ICE officer went to the hospital with a neck injury after their vehicle was struck by the criminal alien.

The officers managed to gain control of the vehicle and pulled the driver out, placing him under arrest.

The ramming incident in San Antonio this week comes on the heels of multiple violent attacks on ICE officers around the nation. In Minneapolis, an ICE officer was forced to shoot an illegal alien after being attacked with a shovel, Breitbart’s Paul Bois reported. Shortly after, rioting broke out, and mobs broke into ICE vehicles, possibly stealing high-powered weapons. Minneapolis police officers refused to assist the ICE officers and allowed the ransacking and looting of the vehicles.

The San Antonio attack is only the latest sign that federal officers are being left to face rising violence with little support from the very jurisdictions demanding they stand down. As assaults on ICE agents surge nationwide, the consequences of political resistance to immigration enforcement are becoming impossible to ignore. Whether leaders choose to confront that reality or continue enabling the chaos, the men and women on the front lines are the ones paying the price.