Austin Mass Shooter Identified as Senegal National Who Naturalized 10 Years Ago

The suspect in the mass shooting has been identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen born in Senegal who became a citizen approximately 10 years ago. In an X post on Sunday, Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) reported hearing from multiple sources that the suspect wore a shirt saying, “Property of Allah,” and a copy of the Quran was found in his vehicle.

Early on Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation told reporters they had discovered evidence at the scene of the mass shooting at a popular Austin nightclub that indicated a potential nexus to terrorism. During the latest press conference held in Austin early Sunday morning, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran of the San Antonio FBI office said the evidence was discovered on the shooter and in his vehicle.

Although not confirmed by authorities publicly, Ndiaga Diagne’s identity was confirmed in a report by CBS Austin hours after the shooting. Multiple reports indicate Diagne is a resident of Pflugerville, Texas, and is 53 years old. No additional information regarding the motive has been released by authorities.

A photo reported to be of the shooter is being widely circulated on social media. It shows a man wearing a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt and carrying a rifle. Congressman Roy also posted the photo without comment.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, at least three people were killed, and 14 were injured after shots rang out at a popular Sixth Street bar in the Texas capital city of Austin early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the shooter was killed by police officers who responded to the location of the shooting within a minute of the first emergency call.

Speaking at the latest press conference, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Doran told reporters that the FBI is working with the Austin Police Department to collect and process evidence at the scene, including the agency’s evidence response team and digital forensics specialists. Commenting on the nexus to terrorism, Doran said, “It’s still way to early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators that, on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism.”

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provided more details on the shooting, telling reporters the incident began when the suspect, who has not been identified, drove his large SUV-type vehicle up to Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden and began shooting toward the establishment with a pistol. According to Davis, the shooter struck several patrons at the bar who were on the patio and at the front of the establishment.

The suspect, according to Davis, left the scene and travelled farther down Sixth Street, where he was encountered by Austin police officers who engaged the suspect and killed him less than one minute later.

Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz reiterated to reporters at the latest press conference that three people, including the shooter, died at or near the scene. EMS personnel encountered 17 injured victims, of whom 14 were subsequently transported to area hospitals. Three of those transported to area hospitals were listed as in critical condition. Luckritz did not provide any update on their condition.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting on Sunday, saying, Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them and for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.