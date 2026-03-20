Louisiana Roblox Programmer Arrested on 40 Child Porn Counts, Illegal Sex Doll Found

Louisiana authorities arrested 30‑year‑old Jamie Borne after probation officers allegedly discovered a child‑sized sex doll and electronic devices suspected of containing child sexual abuse material during a routine visit to his New Orleans home. The probationer told investigators he worked as a Roblox programmer.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, 30-year-old Jamie Borne was arrested by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Louisiana State Police for suspicion of possessing child sex abuse materials and for possessing, trafficking, or importing a child sex doll. During the investigation, Borne revealed he was a Roblox gaming platform programmer.

The arrest occurred after a routine visit to Borne’s home by New Orleans District Probation and Parole officers. Borne was serving two years’ probation related to a conviction for throwing smoke grenades and firing a gun into an occupied tent in New Orleans in 2023 at the time of the probation visit.

According to a report by WGNO news, during the probation visit on February 26, officers reportedly observed a child-sized sex doll in the suspect’s bedroom. When asked about the doll, Borne told the officers, “He was very lonely.” Probation officers contacted HSI and the Louisiana State Police to assist in the investigation, which also led to the discovery of the child’s clothing, used and unused condoms, and electronic devices believed to contain child sexual abuse material related to children under age 13.

Investigators would later confirm that Borne was a programmer for the popular Roblox gaming platform. According to their website, Roblox is “an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique experiences.”

According to Takeaway Reality software developers, there are 151.5 million daily active users on Roblox. More than half are under age 17. The demographics of daily visits to Roblox show that 20 percent of the more than 150 million users are under 9 years old. An additional 20 percent are between the ages of 9 and 12.

As of March 2026, seven U.S. states, the first being Louisiana, have filed lawsuits against Roblox, alleging the company fosters an environment where sexual predators can thrive. Louisiana Attorney General Murrill announced the lawsuit against Roblox in August 2025, alleging the gaming platform operates with no minimum age requirements or any requirement to verify age or parental permission. The lack of restrictions allows child predators to pose as children and for children to bypass any age requirement, according to Murrill.

According to Murrill, the platform allows users to access millions of games, including sports, role-playing, and comedy. Other games that have existed on Roblox, according to Murrill, included “Escape to Epstein Island, Diddy Party, and Public Bathroom, ” which are not as innocent. Murrill alleges these games are often filled with sexually explicit material and simulated sexual activity such as child gang rape.

After completing a forensic analysis on electronic devices seized during the investigation, Borne was booked on 40 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession, trafficking, or importing a child sex doll and was detained on a bond of $50,000 for each count.

According to Louisiana state law, a conviction for possession of child sex abuse material is punishable by a fine of not more than $50,000 and a sentence of hard labor for not less than five years or more than twenty years, without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Penalties for possession, trafficking, and importation of a child sex doll vary from up to one year imprisonment and a $5,000 fine for possession to imprisonment of at least one year but no more than two, and a fine of up to $20,000, depending on the nature of the offense.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.