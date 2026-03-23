Biden-Released Venezuelan Illegal Alien Arrested After Alleged Execution Murder of Chicago College Student

A Venezuelan illegal alien was arrested following the alleged execution murder of a Loyola University student in Chicago. Department of Homeland Security officials identified the man as Jose Medina-Medina and say that he entered the U.S. illegally during the peak of the Biden border crisis in May 2o23 and was released into the U.S. Just over a month later, he was arrested in Chicago about six weeks later on a shoplifting charge.

Medina-Medina is now in custody for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a college student at Lohola University in Chicago. The Venezuelan fugitive reportedly approached the woman walking near the campus with friends while wearing a mask and armed with a gun. She attempted to flee, and police say Medina-Medina shot her in the back. The young woman died at the scene.

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

After being released under the Biden-era open borders policies, Medina-Median was arrested and released by Chicago authorities for an alleged shoplifting. He was released without bond and never appeared in court, according to the New York Post.

In an online obituary, Gorman’s family wrote:

Sheridan was everyone’s cheerleader in every sense of the word. She had a way of making people feel seen, valued, and believed in. She radiated something even greater—a rare and unmistakable warmth, a spirit that was vibrant, compassionate, and full of life. She was funny, kind, and deeply loving, with a heart that made space for everyone.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers placed an immigration detainer on the suspect in an attempt to keep sanctuary city officials in Chicago from releasing the accused killer.

The Chicago Tribune first reported that the suspect was a Venezuelan migrant. In a headline, they referred to him as a “Rogers Park man.”

“Chicago police have arrested a Rogers Park man in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman,” the article’s lede stated.

In contrast, the Chicago Sun Times clearly identified the suspect as a “Venezuelan in their headline.