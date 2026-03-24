Texas Cops, DEA Raid Armed Drug House, Seize Meth, Fentanyl, 17 Guns

HOUSTON, Texas — A multi‑agency raid on a Southeast Houston apartment uncovered a heavily armed drug operation stocked with 40 pounds of meth, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, and 17 firearms. Authorities credited the coordinated work of the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the DEA.

A post on social media by the Houston field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed large quantities of drugs, guns, and cash seized during a targeted enforcement operation. Authorities stated that the raid on the Southeast Houston apartment complex led to the seizure of 40 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, 100 pounds of marijuana, and 17 firearms.

Despite the lack of an official attribution, the scale of the narcotics and the number of weapons recovered are consistent with the stash‑house operations used by cartel‑supplied distribution cells in Houston. The city has long served as a major logistics hub for Mexican drug‑trafficking networks, and seizures involving multi‑pound quantities of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine—paired with double‑digit firearms—often indicate a supply chain tied to larger transnational criminal organizations. Investigators have not yet identified the group behind this operation, but the quantities seized mirror previous cases linked to cartel‑driven trafficking pipelines operating across Texas.

Officials stated the successful raid comes on the heels of another drug bust in Houston from last week. Federal agents from the Houston DEA office raided a home and found more than 4,000 illegal vape pens, 75 pounds of THC wax, 42 pounds of Marijuana, three pounds of illegal mushrooms, and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine. Houston police officers assisted in the operation, CW39 in Houston reported.