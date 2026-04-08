Mexican Truckers, Farmers Block Country’s Highways Demanding Safety

Farmers and truckers across Mexico blocked highways peacefully to draw attention to the violence and the lack of government support. Rather than address the massive protests that brought the country to a standstill, President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed it was a political move by her opponents.

The protests began on Monday morning, as members of various farm workers’ unions and syndicates blocked several highways in at least 12 states across the country. The move had been announced days prior as a way to publicize their concerns, primarily the raging violence that continues throughout the country at the hands of terrorist drug cartels that extort farmers and carjack truckers as part of their regular operations. In some cases, protesters took over toll highway booths, allowing travelers to pass without paying; stood on the side of the road holding banners and signs; and, in some cases, actually blocked roads for several hours at a time.

In response to the protests, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said she did not see a need for them, since her government had been working to address their concerns and increase government funding and support for their industries. Sheinbaum also pointed to political operators from parties opposing her MORENA party who were behind the chaos to destabilize her government and score political points.

“There are three or four leaders who are promoting the closing of highways,” Sheinbaum said. According to Sheinbaum, the main goal behind the protests is to get new subsidies from her government to support farmers as the price of grain continues to go down in the world market due to a high supply.

By Monday evening, the protests had ended, and highway travel had returned to normal.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.