Texas Dem. Congressional Candidate Says 1st Vote Will Be to Impeach Trump – Pledges Return to Biden-Era Open Borders

A Democrat congressional candidate in deep East Texas said that his first vote as a U.S. Representative would be to impeach Donald Trump. The candidate also told a local ABC affiliate that he opposes border walls and would support a bill similar to an amnesty plan proposed by Congress during the Biden administration.

Democrat congressional candidate Dan Alexander told KLTV ABC7 in Tyler, Texas, that he would support an effort to impeach President Trump if he were elected to the state’s 1st Congressional District — a seat currently held by Republican Nathaniel Moran. He called the immigration enforcement policy of mass deportation “an assault on the American people.”

“Walls don’t work,” the candidate’s website Issues page states. He supports legalizing abortion in federal law and calls for red-flag laws for “gun safety.”

Alexander called the current conflict with Iran an “illegal war.”

“He’s violated high crimes and misdemeanors… he’s led an assault on the American people via immigration issues,” the candidate told the ABC affiliate. “He started illegal wars in Iran.”

The incumbent, Rep. Moran, called the $25 billion spent by the Trump administration on the conflict with Iran, “a great investment” in a recent interview with CBS19 in East Texas.

“Congress needs to have a very strong voice in this. We are the Article 1 branch of government,” Moran stated. “As the conflict carries on, we need to make sure that we say these are the conditions upon which we will actually allocate funds or not.”

He added, “When you’re talking about national security interests, $25 billion is a great investment.”

Speaking to the Longview Rotary Club in April, Moran said Congress must fund the ICE agents defending our nation, along with the entire Department of Homeland Security, the Longview News-Journal reported.

“The DHS funding bill is very important,” he told the Rotarians. “That’s where a lot of other agencies are that really matter to our day-to-day lives. When we generally talk about the conflict we’re having in Congress over appropriations, it’s interesting to me that we get caught up in arguing about the things that, frankly, our constituents on both sides of the aisle want us to do.”

The two East Texans face off in the November general election.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.