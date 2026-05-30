Mexican Cops Debunk U.S. Media Claims of Beach Resort City Serial Killer

Authorities in Mexico debunked a series of articles in U.S. media about a serial killer in the popular beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

The claims were based originally on three separate murders in an 11-day span, where the victims were women. Two of the victims have not been identified. Various news outlets in the United States raised the possibility of a serial killer being loose in a city that sees thousands of tourists each year.

In a prepared statement, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office revealed that each of the murders had different circumstances and different causes of death. The only connection between the cases was that the victims were women. According to officials, one of the victims drowned, another was poisoned, and the third was killed with a knife.

The one woman identified in the case is 22-year-old Elizabeth Galindo, who was actually reported missing in Mexico State, and her body was found in Jalisco on June 21. Her age directly conflicts with the claims in U.S. articles that the three women killed by the alleged serial killer were between 30 and 35.

The articles also failed to provide specific details as to the cause of death or the motives behind it, something that Jalisco officials labeled as sensationalistic in nature.

The state is no stranger to violence, racking thousands of murders and forced disappearances throughout the region; the large majority of those cases are tied to the terrorist group Cartel Jalisco New Generation and their ongoing turf wars. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the state of Jalisco is constantly discovering clandestine gravesites tied to CJNG.

The scandal of the alleged serial killer comes just days before Jalisco is expected to receive thousands of tourists for some of the games of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.