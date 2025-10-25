48 Bags with Human Remains Found in Cartel-Controlled Mexican State …So Far

Authorities in Mexico confirmed the discovery of 48 bags with human remains so far at the most recent clandestine gravesite in the cartel-controlled state of Jalisco. The state is controlled by Cartel Jalisco New Generation, one of the six Mexican cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.

This week, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office revealed that they had discovered so far a total of 48 bags filled with human remains at a clandestine gravesite in a rural part of the outskirts of the city of Zapopan. This city is adjacent to the state capital of Guadalajara and has become part of a large metropolitan area. The initial discovery took place last month, when NGOs that search for mass graves reported the discovery of a suspected cartel killing field. Since then, authorities have been working with those NGOs, using heavy machinery to search for new bodies on the property.

According to authorities, they have not been able to determine how many bodies are in those 48 bags, and officials have not yet been able to identify the victims. The case highlights the widespread massacres that CJNG has carried out. The terrorist organization has been linked to numerous killing fields and thousands of abductions where the victims have never been found.

In March, Mexico’s government faced an enormous controversy after NGOs reported the discovery of a large-scale killing field near the town of Teuchitlan, Jalisco. As Breitbart Texas reported, activists found hundreds of shoes and personal items that belonged to cartel victims. Information at the time pointed to the property being used as a CJNG training camp where the cartel would lure unsuspecting individuals with employment offers only to force them into their ranks or face execution. Members of the NGO’s claimed to have discovered burn pits and ovens that cartel gunmen had allegedly used to incinerate their victims.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded the Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.