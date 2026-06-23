Mexican Governor Helping Police Chief Wanted by U.S. to Get Pension at Home

The governor of Sinaloa filed a letter to the state legislature in an attempt to help a fugitive police chief who is wanted by the U.S. government on drug trafficking conspiracy charges get his pension while he continues to live in her state.

Acting Sinaloa Governor Yeraldine Bonilla Valverde sent a petition last month for the reinstatement of the pension of Jorge Alberto Contreras, the former head of the Sinaloa State Investigations Agency. State legislators read that petition this week and turned it over to a committee for review.

The move comes at a time when Contreras has also been filing court injunctions in Sinaloa against the State Attorney General’s Office demanding the return of his pension. The pension was apparently stopped soon after it was revealed that he was wanted by the U.S. Department of Justice on drug trafficking conspiracy charges. The information was first reported by Sinaloa’s Rio Doce newspaper.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Contreras is one of ten individuals named in a criminal indictment filed in a U.S. District Court accusing the top officials in Sinaloa of having worked with the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The criminal indictment also named current Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya and most of the top state law enforcement officials, alleging they surrendered the state over to Los Chapitos in exchange for bribes and political support. In the case of Contreras, he was allegedly earning 300,000 pesos, or roughly $17,000, to protect Los Chapitos’ operations in Sinaloa, according to the indictment.

Rather than help arrest and extradite the wanted fugitives, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly challenged the U.S. Department of Justice, claiming that there is no proof of wrongdoing on Rocha Moya’s part or that of his allies. Rocha Moya hails from the same political party as Sheinbaum and is a close friend and political ally of her mentor, former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, founder of the MORENA party.

According to a report by Rio Doce, Contreras worked as the head of the Sinaloa State Investigations Agency from November 2022 until his retirement in February 2026, two months before his indictment became public.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.