Teenage Girl Smiles While Being Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Murder of Woman in Texas Border Town

A teenage girl who is accused of brutally stabbing a mother to death at a Sonic in Del Rio, Texas, was seen smiling at a camera as officers took her into custody. Two sisters and another woman were arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

A video published on social media by the New York Post shows the two sisters, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, being arrested by Del Rio police officers. As the officer places Amaya Diaz into the car, she appears to look at the camera and smile. Police later arrested 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz.

The scantily clad teen appeared to smile at the camera, giggle, and then yell at the photographer to “Stop recording,” the Post reported.

“That girl was in a happy mood,” the photographer told the news outlet. “She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” he added.

The alleged stabbing took place near the Sonic Drive-In located in Del Rio on Thursday. Police responded to the Val Verde Regional Hospital in response to the arrival of the victim, who was later identified as Caroline “Caro” Peña. There, authorities learned she had sustained multiple stab wounds at the Sonic.

Peña, age 32, was later transported to a hospital in San Antonio, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased later that night. Peña is reported to have five children.

A motive for the stabbing attack has yet to be released by Del Rio police officials.

Police reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses at the scene before arresting the three suspects.

The three women face murder charges and are being held in the GEO Correctional Facility in Del Rio. The attack remains under investigation.