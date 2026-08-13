Nolte: Poll Shows Ken Paxton Ahead of James ‘God Is Nonbinary’ Talarico

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas currently held by the RINO cuck John Cornyn is a tight one, according to an Emerson poll, but Attorney General Ken Paxton is up by one point over James “Neighbors With a Uterus” Talarico.

This Emerson College Polling Texas survey was taken August 9-10, of 1,000 likely voters.

“The race for U.S. Senate in Texas is sharply divided by age,” reports the pollster. “[V]oters under 50 favor Talarico by 15 points, 53% to 38%, while those over 50 break for Paxton by 11 points, 53% to 42%[.]”

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The race for governor is also close, with the Republican edging out the Democrat. Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa by four points, 49 to 45 percent.

Abbott is running for his fourth term as governor. Hinojosa has been a member of the Texas House of Representatives since 2017.

In the RealClearPolitics average poll of polls, Talarico leads by 1.2 points. But as my colleague, Matt Mercer, pointed out earlier this month, Talarico appears to have a ceiling of support that does not reach the necessary 50 percent…

Two recent polls “indicate Talarico has maxed out the Democrat coalition in the state while Attorney General Ken Paxton works to bring traditional Republican voters into his camp. The polls both give Talarico a nominal +2 advantage, 48 percent to 46 percent in Wedgewood and 47 percent to 45 percent in Texas Southern.”

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Mercer adds that the “remaining uncommitted votes center on right-leaning voters who traditionally vote Republican.”

Paxton certainly has his issues, but in a state that handily rejected the precious Beto “The Irishman” O’Rourke by eleven points in 2022, it is difficult to see the baby-faced weirdo and degenerate Talarico winning a statewide U.S. Senate election.

Paxton might be a sinner (as are we all), even a notable one, but a sinner is always-always-always preferable to someone like Talarico who poses as a pious, God-fearing Christian and deliberately leads people astray by preaching a heresy that twists naked sin (transsexualism, transvestitism, homosexuality, abortion, child mutilation) into something sacred, Christian, and beautiful.

To see that rewarded, especially in the Lone Star State, would be a terrible thing that would undoubtedly lead other heretical Democrats attempting to do the same.

I’ll take a hundred Graham Platners and Francesca Hongs over James Talarico. He is the most sinister politician in memory, a true threat to the immortal soul, and having him on the national stage would be a true tragedy for too many.