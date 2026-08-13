Authorities in Washington have rescued 60 cats and kittens that had been living on an abandoned sailboat for quite some time.

Officers with the Tacoma Police Department launched the rescue last week after its Marine Services Unit was alerted to the possibly abandoned vessel in the waters off Owen Beach, Fox News reported Wednesday.

They found multiple cats — some were afraid and some were malnourished. As crews worked to save the animals over a period of several days, they soon realized there were a lot more cats than they initially thought.

One of the rescuers told KOMO that when they entered the boat, the cats had “all repositioned into the kitchen and were looking at us.”

Tacoma Animal Control’s Cheri Page said most of the cats were in fairly good condition and had been fed and watered, according to KOMO.

Page also said, “People and [sic] start with just a few cats and they’re not spayed or neutered, and unfortunately they do what cats do, and make more cats. That’s why at Tacoma Animal Control, we really emphasize that you spay and neuter your cats, and dogs.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, police said they had captured the 60th cat, adding “That’s all for meow!”

The rescued cats were taken to the Humane Society and many of them were placed in foster homes while they recover, according to KOMO.

“No charges have been filed in connection to the case, but officials are investigating potential animal cruelty charges. Meanwhile, a notice has been posted on the abandoned boat and it will be impounded in a matter of days if no one comes to claim it,” the outlet said Wednesday:

Police said cats are good at hiding and there were many good places for that on the boat; however, additional searches will be done under a search warrant to ensure all of them were rescued.