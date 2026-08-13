Flock Safety Announces New Privacy Measures After Backlash, Reports of Law Enforcement Abuse

Flock Safety, the private AI-powered security camera company installing surveillance technology around the U.S., announced new security measures amid intensifying backlash and reports of law enforcement abuse.

In response to public backlash to the ever-growing network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs), the company is working on reforms that “includes enhanced privacy protections, strengthening of control for local law enforcement offices, and enhanced accountability measures,” Fox Business reported Thursday.

“To start, Flock is reducing its standard data retention window from 30 days to seven. Previously, all data captured by one of the company’s more than 119,000 cameras nationwide was deleted after the 30-day window,” according to the report. “Now, the company announced on Thursday that data will only live on Flock servers for one week.”

However, Flock is creating a feature called “Evidence Mode,” which will allow law enforcement agencies to preserve data for longer based on state and local policies if they need more time to investigate, according to the report. Law enforcement agencies often counter public concerns about violations of privacy by pointing out that they use the system to catch criminals.

Another new feature will give law enforcement agencies the ability to choose which kinds of criminal offenses they are willing to share with other municipalities, according to the report.

“For example, City A could allow City B to search its cameras for a stolen vehicle or violent crime while blocking searches related to immigration enforcement,” the company said.

Concerns over violations of privacy and storing data long term have, in part, fueled backlash against the technology. Mayor Glen Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee has become a prominent voice calling for a national moratorium on the spread of Flock’s cameras.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has also criticized the spread of the technology, and said in a statement the reforms “seem to be a thinly veiled PR attempt to counter communities’ genuine privacy concerns with its mass surveillance system with largely hollow security promises rather than an earnest effort to address them.”

Backlash has also been driven by reports of some law enforcement officers using the technology to stalk romantic partners. Some of the reforms are aimed at preventing that type of abuse, the company said.

“A recently released framework called Audit Assistance flags abnormal search behavior. Previously, the feature was optional, with Flock reporting that a third of agencies turned it on,” according to the report.

The company said it is now “making it standard for every law enforcement customer. When a system detects abnormal activity, the user is locked out in real time until an administrator reviews the searches. Flock is moving to more proactively address and root out misuse of technology.” The company said it will also require a reason for every search.

The company rolled out an optional case code requirement in July 2025; however, the new update will make case codes mandatory for searches. There will be an override option for “genuine emergencies,” like missing children, the company said.

“A search without a reason is a search that shouldn’t happen in the first place, and now Flock’s system automatically treats it that way,” Flock told the outlet.

In the face of widespread concerns, the company still maintains that the technology helped locate approximately 10,000 missing people out of the 1 million investigations it was involved in last year.