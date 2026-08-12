Communist Francesca Hong, the Democrat frontrunner in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, lost Tuesday night in a major upset for her and yet another massive humiliation for America’s utterly useless polling institution.

+18 – August 5

+22 – July 27

+20 – July 22

+13 – July 20

+11 – July 16

Those are the leads Hong held in the five most recent polls out of Wisconsin, where she just lost by almost half a point, 39.4 to 39.8 percent.

Hong, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2020, opposes Thanksgiving, wants the U.S. Senate and ICE abolished, intended to kill off Wisconsin’s school choice program, admitted to having a bipolar disorder, and called the police (she wants to abolish) twice over what she thought was a pro-Israel display.

She once had an anxiety attack in a Culver’s (a family restaurant) because she could read the minds of all the racist, “old white people who didn’t think we spoke English.” She was there with her son, who is half-white because her (poor) husband is white.

Hong might look as sweet and innocent as Sally Field, but she is without question an unstable, power-mad bigot who hates everything America stands for.

Thankfully, Hong is also a retard, as is the campaign staff that stupidly allowed her to do the rounds on national television, where she crashed and burned like a beauty pageant contestant during the Q&A after a night out with Hunter Biden.

All Hong had to do, especially after her closest rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, dropped out two weeks ago and endorsed her, was sit on her lead. Her ego wouldn’t let her do that. Instead, her ego sent her out to step all over a field of rakes with a series of national television interviews that scared the hell out of Democrats. Francesca Hong is no Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

So what about the pollsters?

How could they get it this wrong?

In this case, if you look at the polling dates above, the pollsters’ one mistake was to stop polling a week and two weeks before Election Day under the assumption the race was over. Hong likely was ahead by double digits when those polls were taken. But by assuming the race was over, the pollsters missed the bottom dropping out of her campaign in the final two weeks of the campaign as she opened and reopened her mouth.

Pollsters made the same mistake during the 1948 presidential election. In poll after poll, Republican Thomas Dewey was so far ahead of incumbent Democrat Harry Truman, the polling stopped weeks before Election Day. Then Truman surged to victory, and that famous “Dewey Defeats Truman” photo was born.

The bad news is that Hong would have been much easier for the Republican nominee, Tom Tiffany, to beat. Now he’s up against Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Even if the Republican loses, you have to look at the bright side. Had Hong won her primary last night, in a 50/50 state like Wisconsin, she still had a very good chance of becoming governor, so it’s a very good thing that threat has been neutralized.