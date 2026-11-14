A 31-year-old Louisiana man who received three life sentences for raping children and possessing child pornography will also be castrated.

A jury convicted former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter Kedreyon K. Williams in October after deliberating for slightly more than 30 minutes, KBTX reported Friday.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, District Judge Kevin Kimball sentenced him to three life terms in prison.

Williams, the office said, will be castrated for first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of pornography involving juveniles. District Attorney Tony Clayton filed the motion for castration in the case.

The DA’s office continued:

Williams was convicted of raping the juveniles, age 8 to 11 years old, and forcing them to perform sex acts on him. Some of the sex acts were performed at New Roads fire stations, where he was a volunteer firefighter; at a business where he worked, and at his residence. He was also convicted of having video on his mobile phone of a child performing a sex act on him. The investigation into Williams began after the mother of one of the children called police with information provided to her by the child. That investigation led to the discovery of other child victims.

Child sexual abuse is a “deeply violating and harmful crime” that can leave “long-term psychological and emotional scars” on a victim, per the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), “Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation.”

“Unfortunately, no area of the United States or country in the world is immune from individuals who seek to sexually exploit children through child pornography,” the department stated. “The continuous production and distribution of child pornography increases the demand for new and more egregious images, perpetuating the continued molestation of child victims, as well as the abuse of new children.”

Per the DA’s office, Clayton said of Williams, “He performed disgusting acts on children who could not defend themselves. He is a child predator and he deserves exactly what he is getting and more.”

“The castration is another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes. If a man takes sexual advantage of a child, and we will take his manhood! We hope the families know that justice was served here and have some comfort in knowing he will never be able to prey on any children again,” he added.

Britannica defined castration as “Removal of the testes,” noting that “Castration after sexual maturity makes the sex organs shrink and stop functioning, ending sperm formation and sexual interest and behavior.”