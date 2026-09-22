Austin to Secretly Funnel $850K to Illegal Alien Deportation Defense After ICE Shooting

While media attention in Central Texas remains fixed on local federal law enforcement operations, the Austin City Council is quietly moving to funnel hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars to non-profit groups tasked with fighting federal deportations.

Tucked into the council’s routine consent agenda—a mechanism reserved for non-controversial measures passed in a single, block vote without public debate—are contract expansions for two local non-profits: American Gateways and Catholic Charities of Central Texas.

The total bill on the table pushes $854,872 in local public funds into municipal “deportation defense” initiatives.

The move follows the shooting of a Venezuelan illegal alien by an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer on Sunday, Breitbart Texas reported. The Venezuelan, admitted to the U.S. during the Biden Border Crisis, had a final order of removal by an immigration judge, DHS officials stated.

Paying for Lawyers and Filing Fees

According to city documentation, the funding is explicitly earmarked to pay for legal defense strategies targeting federal immigration law enforcement.

The taxpayer-backed program covers:

Direct Legal Representation: Retaining attorneys for both “detained and non-detained immigrants” facing active removal proceedings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Pro Se Court Coaching: Funding legal workshops that train unrepresented immigrants on how to navigate federal immigration court, file motions, and meet procedural deadlines to avoid deportation.

Work Authorization: Directing legal staff to secure Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for clients.

Filing Fees: Covering federal immigration application and filing fees directly out of city coffers.

Austin Public Health, the lead municipal department administering the social service agreements, explicitly lists helping clients “obtain and maintain public benefits” as a key program success metric.

Since launching its targeted immigrant legal defense funding in 2019, Austin has directed roughly $3.4 million to American Gateways alone, according to a social media post from “Austin Justice.” The new authorization agreements push multi-year contract ceilings across the city’s legal defense roster to as high as $6.7 million.

The Texas Playbook: Harris County Program Frozen

Austin’s quiet expansion of deportation defense programs comes as similar municipal initiatives across Texas face aggressive legal challenges from the state—and total shutdown.

In 2020, Harris County Commissioners created a similar “Immigrant Legal Services Fund,” funneling millions in county tax revenue and federal relief dollars to Houston-area legal non-profits to defend detained illegal immigrants.

That program hit a wall when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Harris County, alleging the expenditure violated the “Gift Clause” of the Texas Constitution. State prosecutors argued that counties possess no statutory authority under Texas law to spend local taxpayer funds defending private individuals against federal civil immigration enforcement.

The legal fight reached a climax when the Supreme Court of Texas intervened, issuing an order that officially froze Harris County’s ability to disburse further funds into its immigrant legal defense pool. The high court cited serious constitutional doubts regarding whether local governments can lawfully spend taxpayer dollars to block federal law enforcement.

Despite the state supreme court’s binding precedent calling the constitutionality of county-funded deportation defense into question, Austin city officials continue to double down on funding local non-profits—using the silence of the consent agenda to keep the spending out of the public spotlight.