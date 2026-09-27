Abbott Secures $7.5 Billion From DHS to Repay Texas for Holding the Line Against Biden Border Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott secured an historic $7.5 billion grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month. The funds will reimburse the state for border security expenditures during the Biden Border Crisis.

“I spoke with Secretary Mullin yesterday, who confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security will be sending Texas $7.5 billion as part of the federal funding to reimburse Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas held the line when Washington would not. Texas taxpayers spent billions to stop illegal crossings, catch criminals, and seize deadly drugs.”

Governor Abbott deployed thousands of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen under Operation Lone Star to secure the Texas-Mexico border during the Biden Border Crisis. During that period, approximately two-thirds of illegal border crossings took place along the Texas-Mexico border.

“This reimbursement is a victory for those taxpayers,’ the Texas governor stated. “I thank President Trump and Secretary Mullin for this action.”

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said this is a significant step in “making Texas whole,” after years of state spending to secure the border after President Joe Biden abdicated his responsibilities.

Texas taxpayers were forced to pay the bill because the Biden administration, in cahoots with a cartel-controlled Mexican government, refused to enforce the law and opened our border.”

The reimbursement comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Border Security Reimbursement Fund, created in 2025. The program was funded in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Breitbart Texas reported.

The bill authorized the expenditure of federal funds to be used as grants for eligible states and units of local government that spent funds for “construction or installation of a border wall, border fencing, or other barrier, or buoys along the southern border of the United States.” It also includes funds to reimburse the cost of state and local efforts to interdict “illicit substances and aliens who have unlawfully entered the United States and have committed a crime under Federal, State, or local law, and transfer or referral of such aliens to the Department of Homeland Security.

“This money is coming back where it belongs,” Huffines said. “Combined with continued growth in sales tax revenue, it puts the Legislature in a far stronger position to deliver meaningful property tax relief next session.”