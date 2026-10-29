Texas Ag Commissioner Bans Grants to Companies Hiring H-1B Visa Holders

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a major policy shift prohibiting the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) from awarding department-administered grants to businesses that employ foreign workers on H-1B visas.

Miller says the policy will safeguard taxpayer dollars and ensure public funding directly supports Texas workers rather than subsidizing companies that rely on temporary foreign labor.

“Texas taxpayers work hard for their money. They deserve to know that their tax dollars are being used to create opportunities for Texans—not to subsidize businesses that choose foreign labor while Texans are ready and willing to work,” Commissioner Miller said in a statement. “If a company wants taxpayer support, it should demonstrate a commitment to the people paying the bill. Texas workers should come first. Period.”

The new TDA policy establishes strict eligibility requirements for businesses seeking agency grant funding, cutting off state-funded subsidies for employers who hire H-1B guest workers.

Following the announcement, Miller issued a direct challenge to Governor Greg Abbott and other statewide elected officials, calling on them to implement identical safeguards across all state agencies, economic development initiatives, and state-administered grant programs.

“Governor Abbott has publicly declared that taxpayer-funded employment should prioritize Texans. I agree—and now it’s time to turn that principle into action,” Miller added. “Texans deserve more than tough talk. They deserve a government that puts their interests first when spending their money. I challenge the governor and every statewide elected official to examine their grant programs and close the gaps that allow taxpayer dollars to flow to businesses employing H-1B visa holders.”

Miller pointed to the state’s massive investments in workforce development and education, arguing that state economic incentives must align with protecting jobs for Texas residents.

“Texas has invested heavily in education, job training, and workforce development. It makes no sense to tell Texans to prepare for tomorrow’s jobs while ignoring how taxpayer dollars are used by the businesses receiving public assistance today,” Miller concluded. “My message to state leaders is simple: stand with Texas workers, protect taxpayer dollars, and make Texas families the priority.”

According to TDA, the proposed eligibility restrictions apply to grants the department directly administers. The restrictions do not apply to grant programs operated by independent boards, commissions, or entities that set their own rules, nor do they restrict entities from participating in state-funded loan programs or receiving federal grant funding.