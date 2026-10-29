AK Sen. Sullivan: Two ‘Dan Sullivans’ on Ballot Is Corruption at the ‘Highest Level’

On Wednesday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) commented on a New York Times report that Democrats recruited a second “Dan Sullivan” to confuse voters on the November ballot.

“Let me read what Attorney General Todd Blanche said,” host Sean Hannity said. “He said that Alaska Democrats were attempting to dupe voters by nominating another Dan Sullivan and said it should be illegal. Thoughts?”

Sullivan replied, “So, Sean, this is something that we’ve — we’ve been wondering about, but that the Democrats have been scheming for a year and a half, right? Mary Peltola, her campaign team, senior DSCC Democrats, had a scheme, a secret scheme to trick Alaskan voters. And then, Sean, they’ve been lying for almost a year about it. And now they’re caught. And look, this is what happens when you have a candidate like Peltola, far left, who’s got nothing to run on. I have a much stronger record. We’re running. We have a vision for Alaskans that the Alaskan people want. And when they recognize that, they’re like, shoot, I guess we got to cheat.”

“And what’s remarkable here is that even today, she has not apologized,” he continued. “Even today, she’s kind of playing as if nothing happened. She and her team, and at the highest levels of the DSCC spent over a year scheming in a secret operation to trick Alaskans, to get them to throw away their votes. And it’s remarkable. The Democrats will do anything to gain power. This goes to the highest levels of the Democrats in D.C., Schumer, Gillibrand. It’s an outrage. We’re going to win.”

Hannity said, “So, Todd Blanche said they are cheating. Will Cain asked about this today on his program. And if it’s cheating, you know, and he asked, he said, is it legal? Well, if it’s cheating, it’s fraud. Is it illegal? The answer is it certainly should be. I assume you agree with that.”

Sullivan answered, “Well, look, you can’t lie to the Alaskan people. You can’t lie in court. But what we’re doing is we’re looking at this from the perspective of two different approaches. One, the legal elements are going to play out, but you know, you never know what the courts are going to do. But the Alaskan people also need to know. And I am pressing my opponent to come clean. She’s been lying for over a year. She’s run a campaign about supposed corruption. She’s the corrupt one working with D.C. insiders to trick Alaskans. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to make sure every single Alaskan knows about this. And here’s the key, Sean — we’re going to make sure every single Alaskan gets out the vote.”

“If we get out the vote, if Republicans, moderates, and now I believe even Democrats who are going to disavow Mary Peltola, we get out the vote because we don’t want Alaskans to have their election stolen,” he continued. So, yeah, there’ll be legal aspects of this. We’ll watch them play out with the Department of Justice. But what I’m doing, what I did all day today, I am campaigning 24/7. I got a really hard work ethic. My opponent doesn’t. We are campaigning 24/7, and we’re telling every Alaskan: don’t let your vote be stolen. The candidate I’m running against had a scheme for over a year to try to trick Alaskans. That shows total contempt for the people of the state of Alaska, Sean. Think about it. They work together to try to trick Alaskans.”

Sullivan added, “There’s even reports in that New York Times story where they were treating Alaskans like they’re kind of stupid. That’s Peltola and the Democrats. We’re not stupid. We’re smart. And we know we shouldn’t be electing a corrupt senator who’s been lying — or not senator, former congresswoman, who’s been lying to the Alaska people directly to their face for over a year.”

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