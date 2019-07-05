Biden: We Shouldn’t Decriminalize Entering the U.S. Illegally

During an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said he opposes decriminalizing coming into the United States illegally.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “You have people who are running close to you now who are saying, decriminalize coming into the country illegally. Do you believe that should be decriminalized?”

Biden responded, “No, I don’t. I think people should have to get in line. But if people are coming because they’re actually seeking asylum, they should have a chance to make their case. I would be surging, as we did, and Barack and I did, surging folks to the border to make those concrete decisions.”

Biden continued by saying that the U.S. should help countries in Central America improve the conditions in their nations.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett