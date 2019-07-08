Biden Criticizes Court-Packing, Executive Order Proposals from Democrats: ‘We’re In Real Trouble’ if We Give Up Our Values

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that proposals from some in his party to pack the courts or rule by executive order are saying “that our system doesn’t work anymore,” and stated that if we give up on our values, “we’re in real trouble.”

Biden said, “The idea that somehow we have decided that our system doesn’t work anymore, which I’m hearing some of them saying, that we’re going to pack the courts. We’re going to fundamentally change the way — I’m going to do what Trump did. If we take control, I’m going to go in there and I’m just going to, by executive order — what are we talking about? Look, this is the Fourth of July, man. We’re celebrating what a group of revolutionary folks did. They put down their life, their liberty, their sacred honor. Why? For a value set. And if we give that up, Chris, we’re in real trouble.”

