A large grotesque statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump has been installed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, at the invitation of a left-wing lawmaker.

Danish Artist Jens Galschiot’s eight-foot gilded statue ‘The Orange Plague’ has been installed in a major thoroughfare connecting European Parliament offices in Strasbourg, France. The gross caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump shows the artist’s vision of a naked Trump holding a golf club and the scales of justice while riding on the shoulders of another male.

Galschiot offered his boilerplate selection of left-wing talking points as he unveiled the work, stating “Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values and our common effort to solving the climate crisis”.

The travelling statue is a temporary addition to the European Parliament, having been installed on Tuesday, and will be removed on Thursday. Visitors to the work while it remains are to be handed maquettes of the work as a keepsake, states The Daily Telegraph.

While eco-socialist Member of the European Parliament Per Clausen said President Trump should take the caricature on the chin and is “thin skinned” if he didn’t, right-wing populist fellow lawmaker Barbara Bonte MEP of the Flemish nationalist Vlaams Belang said claiming the political statement “under the guise of art” was disgraceful.

She wrote: “What a disgrace. A gold-plated, naked Donald Trump… The people who lecture the world on dignity can’t even manage basic respect for the president of a friendly nation.”

Earlier this year, the Orange Plague statue was also displayed on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, although at that time it had yet to receive its gold leaf gilding and was presented all in bronze.