McCaskill: ‘I’m Embarrassed’ I Voted to Confirm Acosta

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) expressed regret and embarrassment over her vote in favor of confirming Labor Secretary Alex Acosta during her time in the U.S. Senate.

McCaskill said her vote for Acosta is “one I’d like to take back. I’m embarrassed about that vote.”

McCaskill added that the vote was taken in the context of support Acosta had received from unions and problems with the prior nominee, Andrew Puzder, but added, “Now, do I regret that vote? You bet I do.”

