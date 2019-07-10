New Epstein Accuser: ‘He Raped Me — Forcefully Raped Me’

A new Jeffrey Epstein rape accuser came forward Wednesday, saying she was “forcefully raped” when she was 15 years old.

Jennifer Araoz, now 32, told NBC’s “Today” that the hedge fund manager befriended her and would have her over at his townhouse which had erotic pictures on the wall. Araoz said Epstein would have her strip down to her underwear and give him massages, but he later forced her to have sex with him.

“He raped me,” Araoz recalled. “Forcefully raped me. [He] knew exactly what he was doing and I don’t think cared. What hurts even more so is that if I wasn’t afraid to come forward sooner, then maybe he wouldn’t have done it to other girls. I feel really guilty. To this day, I feel really guilty.”

She added, “I was terrified, and I was telling him to stop. ‘Please stop.'”

Epstein was arrested in New York City over the weekend on sex trafficking-related charges.

