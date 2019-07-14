Ted Lieu: Donald Trump ‘Is a Racist Ass’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called President Donald Trump a “racist ass.”

Lieu was addressing President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Lieu said, “As an immigrant myself, I know that when we came to America, we were poor. My parents went to flee markets to sell gifts to make ends meet, and eventually, they opened a successful small business and achieved the American dream. It’s one of the reasons I joined the air force, and active never thought I’d see the day when a president was telling immigrants to go back to where they came from. He’s demonstrating he’s a racist ass. He’s not uniting us.”

