FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Trump Was ‘Invoking the Language of Racism’ — I Hope It’s Not ‘a Glimpse at His Soul’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera criticized President Donald Trump for his tweets which began with the president asking so-called “progressive” congressional lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

He called it “absolutely racist and un-American.”

Rivera said, “I was really saddened by what he said, invoking the language of racism and xenophobia in describing these four women. I thought it was very unnecessary. He picked a fight he didn’t have to. The Democrats were doing a great job at destroying themselves and being divided, and he united them gratuitously. I don’t know why he did it. I don’t know what he was thinking. It is unfortunate. He says that he didn’t mean for them to go back to some foreign land, but I read the words he spoke, and you either believe the president or your own lying eyes. It’s an embarrassment. It’s a self-inflicted injury. I’m sorry that he did it. I feel embarrassed for him and by him. You know when I defend him, I do so against all these gratuitous attacks in the media. He has the worst press of any president in modern history, and yet he does things like this that leaves himself open to the criticism that he is exactly what the people who hate him say he is and I feel it’s very unfortunate.”

He added, “I just hope it isn’t a glimpse at his soul. I just hope that he doesn’t really believe that every person of color comes from someplace else.”

