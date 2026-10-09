MS NOW’s Soboroff: ‘Barbaric Plan to Live Stream an Execution’ Is ‘Despicable’

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” guest host Jacob Soboroff said the “barbaric plan to live stream an execution” is “despicable.”

Soboroff said, “What do you make of this — barbaric is the word — of this barbaric plan to live stream an execution by the military of the United States of America?”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, “Pete Hegseth says he has a mentality of winning, but he is presiding over a war which we’re losing. It’s not just because he’s compromised our morality, it’s also a strategic blunder. And when you look at this, this is like the spectacle of the Coliseum for entertainment and for shaming people. I mean, it has no basis in modern humanitarian law. It’s going to make us an outlier. It’s actually going to glorify the terrorist who did this and be a recruiting tool for terrorist groups all over the world. But it is this total idiocy of governance that is really why we’re struggling as a nation.”

Soboroff said, “It is twisted. It is despicable. It is. It is a deranged thing. And you are so right about the way in which it will embolden other people by watching something like this. Last week, by the way, Pete Hegseth was calling for a more Christian military. This week he’s being condemned by bishops for ordering soldiers to kill a prisoner on a live stream.”

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