Scarborough on ‘Send Her Back’ Chants: ‘This Will Be the Rage That He Stirs Up in His Opponents’ Hearts’

On Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump rally-goers in North Carolina chanting “send her back” regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Scarborough called the chant “stupid,” saying it will stir up “rage” in the hearts of Trump’s opponents and end up hurting his reelection bid in 2020.

“The suburban voters, the educated voters, the women, the blacks, the Hispanics, Latinos, the Asian Americans, the others, the Muslim Americans … will be so offended by this that they will go out and they will stand in line for as long as it takes to cast their vote to drive Donald Trump out of office,” Scarborough predicted.

“This is day trading of the worst sort. It is immoral. … For Donald Trump, this is just stupid,” he argued. “The only thing that will remain from this will be the rage that he stirs up in his opponents’ hearts, which will make them go out and vote him out of office.

