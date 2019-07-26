Sharpton Warns Against 2020 Dem Candidates’ Infighting — ‘The Objective Is Trump’

During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, network anchor Al Sharpton weighed in on the upcoming Democratic presidential debates.

The expectation is that many will focus on frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sharpton advise the Democratic candidates not to spend all of their energy on their fellow Democrats when the “objective” is President Donald Trump, who he said “is trying to turn back the clock in this country.”

“I’m very concerned that as we clarify our differences that we don’t go into political cannibalism and eat each other alive before we get to the main bout,” Sharpton told host Joe Scarborough. “If you spend more energy in the locker room fighting your teammates, you’re going to lose on the field. The objective is Trump.”

“Save your fire for the main event. Don’t shoot all your bullets now and come in to the main event with an empty gun,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent