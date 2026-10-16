Hasan Piker Blames Jewish Shift Away from Democrat Party on Israel Support: ‘He Is Flat Out Wrong’

Leftist commentator and Marxist Hasan Piker is not happy that Jewish voters in New York are apparently leaving the Democrat Party.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Piker blamed the situation on Democratic support for Israel in response to a CNN report about polling showing Jewish voters moving away from the Democrat Party as it has grown increasingly hostile to Jews, Fox News reported Thursday.

“It’s wild that this many jewish voters are leaving the democratic party over israel. it’s not like the republican alternatives are presenting a more appealing policy agenda, it’s just israel! it’s literally over the continuation of israel’s belligerence. a real shame,” Piker wrote:

In the clip, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said the Democrat lead “has absolutely tumbled into the Hudson River among Jewish voters. Yes, they are still ahead, but we are talking about historically strong numbers for Republicans among Jewish voters. It definitely seems to me that the developments over the past few years, at least in New York, at least in this polling, has had a huge impact on how Jewish voters say they are going to vote not just for governor, but for congress as well.”

Enten also noted that New York City’s Muslim leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s positions on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not line up with many Jewish voters.

In response, Republican Jewish Coalition communications director Sam Markstein told Fox, “Hasan Piker’s statement that American Jews’ voting preferences are all about Middle East policy plays directly into the oldest antisemitic trope of dual loyalty. He is flat out wrong and is trivializing the very real spike in Jew hatred which directly threatens our community’s safety.”

“Let’s be clear: American Jews are fleeing the Democratic Party because its leadership continues to elevate, embrace, and appease the most radicalized elements of their anti-America extremist party base. The sad irony is that antisemitic bigot Hasan Piker, who said ‘America deserved 9/11,’ and who has been elevated by national Democrats, including campaigning with Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, is Exhibit A,” he said.

In May, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said, “The Democratic Party must confront its own rising antisemitism problem,” and one month later, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said antisemitism was “becoming normalized” in the Democratic Party over its Israel policy, according to Breitbart News.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in September that leftists such as Piker and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were running the Democrat Party.

Piker has claimed America is worse than the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda, and he has worn a suit styled after Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.