Progressive ‘Christian’ Groups Earned $62M to Settle Muslim Somalians In Minnesota

Two major Christian-identified charities took at least $62 million from government sources to resettle Somalians in Minnesota, precipitating a wave of theft, fraud, gang activity, crime and tribalism.

Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services exploited high-dollar government contracts and were instrumental in turning Minnesota into one of worst localities for fraud in America.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, which oversees Catholic Charities, also raked in an astounding $140 million from the federal government to bring Somalians into Minnesota, the New York Post reported.

Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services (the latter of which has recently rebranded as “Global Refuge”) began their work after World War Two and initially worked to help resettle Christians who were displaced thanks to the great war. But now they work to push Muslims into the U.S. and other western nations, importing a religious Reich that would sooner see Catholicism and Lutheranism destroyed.

These groups began their efforts strictly on private funding, but in recent decades have turned to operating heavily dependent on government subsidies.

Since 1993, these two massive groups have resettled more than 29,000 Somalians into Minnesota and earned $2,500 in tax dollars per “refugee.” The federal and state governments provided these funds for benefits for the Somalians including food, clothing, legal assistance, healthcare, social workers, and housing.

Today, more than 100,000 Somalians live in and around Minneapolis, thanks to chain migration where one refugee is permitted to bring his entire extended family into our country free of charge.

“They picked Minnesota because it had extremely generous state social safety net policies and welfare programs, which of course made resettling refugees there easier,” Capital Research Center researcher Parker Thayer told the paper.

Thayer pointed out that few of these Somalians are actually “refugees” fleeing their homeland.

“A lot of these people, while claiming to be refugees, you look at their Facebook pages, or you look at indictments and find that they routinely travel out of the US back to the place they are supposedly a refugee from,” he said.

Thayer also blasted these purported charities for causing societal problems in the U.S., adding, “They’re creating multiple problems by resettling large numbers of people in one area at the same time they’re creating isolated ethnic enclaves across America, which seem to be causing some cultural problems.”

Those societal ills may finally be catching up to these disruptive charities. Several of them have begun laying off employees as donations have dropped and as the Trump administration has cut off the flow of free government money going into their coffers.

Catholic Charities, in particular, laid off hundreds of workers earlier this year in offices across the country.

Another huge source of cash being put to importing Muslims into the U.S. is the Mormon Church in Utah. In 2021, for instance, the church donated $5 million to help resettle foreign “refugees” into the U.S. And by 2021, the church had donated more than three million dollars to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI).

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