Dem Rep. Van Drew: ‘Failed Impeachment Process’ Will Make 2020 ‘Very Difficult’ to Win

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Representative Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) predicted that, barring new evidence, impeachment efforts will fail and a failed impeachment process will make 2020 “a very difficult election to win.”

Van Drew said, “You can’t go into an election and say, well, we’ve done a few things, and also we’re responsible for and spent a huge amount of time and a huge amount of money on a failed impeachment process.”

He later added, “I will say this, in my opinion, if we have a failed impeachment process, it’s going to be a very difficult election to win.”

Van Drew also stated that while he won’t comment on the motives of those who support impeachment, impeachment “is not a tool to be used because you have an intense dislike for a particular president.”

