Nadler: The President Is ‘Disgusting and Racist’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore “disgusting” and “racist.”

Nadler said, “Well, the president is as he usually is often is disgusting and racist. They’re designed to distract attention from the very serious allegations about his conduct that came from the committee hearings this week. The fact is, the president accepted help from the Russians to attack our election. His campaign worked with the Russians, that’s undisputed, and he works hard to cover up to cover those crimes and committed more crimes. He’s trying to change the subject.”

