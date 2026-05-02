New Jersey: Democrat Ex-Mayoral Candidate Pleads Guilty to Forging 1,000 Voter Registration Applications

A former Democrat mayoral candidate in Plainfield, New Jersey, has admitted forging a huge amount of voter registration applications.

Seventy-one-year-old Henrilyn Ibezim pleaded guilty in the case surrounding the 2021 Democratic primary, Fox News reported Friday, noting he was running on the Unity Party ticket.

In a press release Thursday, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Ibezim pleaded guilty Monday and was charged with one count of third-degree forgery.

“Under the terms of his plea agreement with the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), the State agreed to dismiss the remaining counts in the indictment and to not prosecute the defendant for any other disclosed criminal violations arising out of his conduct during the Democratic primary for mayor in June 2021,” the AG’s office said, adding prosecutors were going to recommend he serve probation.

Ibezim was accused of bringing a garbage bag holding 1,000 falsified voter registration applications to an Elizabeth post office, “intending to mail the documents to the Union County Commissioner of Registration,” the news release continued:

As alleged, Ibezim created and attempted to submit false voter registration applications containing the personal identifying information of individuals without their authorization. Many of the applications had the handwriting of only three or four writers. The applications did not state, as required, that they were completed by anyone other than the voter for whom the application was purportedly submitted.

In her statement about the case, Davenport said, “My office is determined to ensure elections are fair and that their outcomes are determined by the will of the voters. It is crucial to our system of government that those who engage in illegal and bad faith conduct during elections be held accountable. Failing to do so opens the door to a loss of public confidence in the democratic process.”

According to the New Jersey Globe, the news comes after “another tough blow to the embattled Office of Public Integrity and Accountability after a judge dismissed a voter fraud indictment against Paterson Councilman and mayoral candidate Alex Mendez nearly six years after he was charged.”

“Despite the bravado in its announcement of charges, it took the OPIA two and a half years to deliver what appears considerably less than its initial bravado,” the article stated.

The outlet also noted that Ibezim finished fourth in the primary with only 103 votes.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel told Breitbart News in September that his agency is taking voter fraud extremely seriously. Indeed, the outlet has reported on numerous instances of such crimes, including one in November when a Mexican national, recently re-elected as mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, repeatedly committed voter fraud, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

More recently, Breitbart News reported a criminal illegal alien was charged with voter fraud in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, noting the news came as President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to safeguard United States elections by passing the SAVE America Act.

The White House has called the act “one of the most critical pieces of legislation in our nation’s history” that is “overwhelmingly popular” with Americans.

Per Breitbart News, “It requires a voter ID to vote in elections, proof of citizenship to register to vote, does away with universal mail-in ballots, codifies protections to women’s sports, and codifies bans on transgender surgeries for children.”