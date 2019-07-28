Nadler: ‘We’re Investigating Whether to Approve Articles of Impeachment’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said his committee was “investigating whether to approve articles of Impeachment before the committee.”

Nadler said, “We have impeachment resolutions before the committee. We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report those impeachment resolutions to the House or whether we should draft our own and report them to the House.”

He continued, “We’re considering those resolutions. we’ll make a determination after we get more evidence as to the president’s crimes that we had from the Mueller report and also from other things, violations of the emoluments clause, his failure to defend the constitution against repeated Russian attacks.”

He added, “We’re investigating whether to approve articles of Impeachment before the Committee.”

