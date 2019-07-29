CNN’s Ryan on Trump: ‘He Says He Is Not Racist but the Racists Believe He’s a Racist’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political analyst April Ryan reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of Baltimore, MD, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), which has many Democrats and members of the media calling him racist.

Ryan, a “proud” native of Baltimore, slammed Trump for going after a “predominantly black” area, calling him a “racist.”

“He wants to get a certain part of America to vote for him. He wants to show a certain part of America that he’s with them. You know, he says he is not racist but the racists believe he’s a racist,” Ryan stated.

Instead of “scoffing and laughing” and trying to “appease his white base,” Ryan said Trump could be declaring a state of emergency for cities like Baltimore or Flint, MI.

“It’s not about his black base,” she added. “He’s trying to get 8% more. Well, he had 8% in the last election, praying that he’ll get more — I doubt it now. But this is about a certain type of America.”

