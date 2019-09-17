Schiff on Kavanaugh Impeachment: ‘I Don’t See the Point’ – ‘We Have to Be About More Than Just Impeachment’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) expressed opposition to impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing that the Democrats can’t just be about impeachment, and that impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh have no chance of succeeding.

Schiff said, “I guess I feel the way Dick Durbin does, which is, we have to be about more than just impeachment. But look, I think there should be a full investigation of why the FBI’s hands were tied, why they did no credible investigation.”

He added, “I don’t see the point of beginning an impeachment proceeding that we know would be doomed to failure in the Senate, vis-à-vis Justice Kavanaugh. With the president, there are other considerations.”

