Rand Paul: Saudis ‘More Than Capable’ of Defending Themselves

In an interview with One America News Network, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asked why the United States has to get involved with the attacks on Saudi Arabia seemingly at the hands of Iran.

Paul argued Saudi Arabia is “more than capable” of defending themselves without the United States’ help, especially when it is not even certain Iran is behind the attack on Saudi oil.

“If you add Saudi Arabia’s military budget to all their allies, all these gulf sheikdoms that surround Saudi Arabia, they spend eight times more on military than Iran, so they’re more than capable I think of holding off Iran, retaliating against Iran,” Paul told One America’s John Hines.

He continued, “That’s the real question. Why does it always have to be the U.S.? Why do we always have to get involved?”

