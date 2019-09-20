Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff Was Proven Wrong Before — ‘Is He Doing It to the Country Again?’

Friday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) urged caution when it came to relying on the word of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, as it pertained to alleged wrongdoing by President Donald Trump and members of his administration regarding a whistleblower.

McCarthy declined to speculate about potential wrongdoing when asked by host Bret Baier and questioned the motivations of Schiff.

“You know, what will be a problem for me is for me to speculate without knowing the facts,” McCarthy said. “I want our president of the United States to have relations with every country. I want our president to be able to talk to those leaders. And I think it is inappropriate that all these people are going to listen to these conversations and selectively put something out and then have one member of Congress, when everybody else, the other Republicans and Democrats in the Intel Committee, but Adam Schiff to try to make this political?”

McCarthy also reminded viewers of Schiff role during allegations of Russian collusion and the claims he made, which turned out not to be true.

“Remember what Adam Schiff said two years ago — that he had proof beyond circumstantial proof?” he added. “And remember what he just put the country through? He put the country through unbelievable pain for something he didn’t have any truth to. And he made us go through so much. Let’s not make that mistake again. Have we not learn from the past? Do we now understand that the Democrats did not like this I mike outcome? Did we not know the Adam Schiff was proven wrong every time before? And is he doing it to the country again?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor