WH Press Secretary Grisham on Ukraine: Trump ‘Made It Very Clear He Did Absolutely Nothing Wrong’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Donald Trump in the wake of a report claiming President Donald Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings there.

Grisham told “Fox & Friends” Monday that Trump “made it very clear he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“[T]he president made it very clear he did absolutely nothing wrong,” Grisham advised. “This is just another reason for Democrats and for the media to attack and look for things that just aren’t there.”

She continued, “The fact of the matter is the president has calls with foreign leaders all of the time. People are listening on those calls generally. There’s some kind of a transcription made generall, and the president knows that. He’s above board, he’s just talking to those foreign leaders and he’s working for the American people.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent