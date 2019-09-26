FNC’s Tucker Carlson: ‘Adam Schiff Is a Nut Case’ — ‘Too Bad the 25th Amendment Doesn’t Apply to Members of Congress’

Wednesday during his show’s opening monologue, host Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson criticized Democrats’ effort to impeach President Donald Trump.

Carlson focused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for his categorization of Trump as a “mafia boss” regarding the allegation that the president was exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden by calling him a “nut case.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Now that it is publicly available for Adam Schiff’s conspiracy addled brain, it has lurched into a different direction. Now, he is telling us that the transcript, the one that he has already denounced as fake, is in fact real. But it doesn’t show what it should show, which is to say it doesn’t show the President doing any of the things that supposedly justify impeachment. Why?

Well, Adam Schiff explains because the President, like a Navajo Code Talker, is speaking in secret code.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: This is how a mafia boss talks. What have you done for us? We’ve done so much for you. But there’s not much reciprocity. I have a favor I want to ask you. And what is that favor? Of course, the favor is to investigate his political rival.

A classic mafia, like shakedown a foreign leader.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, you know, we’re not psychiatrists here, but honestly, Adam Schiff is a nut case. It’s true. It’s hard to believe he is in Congress. Poor people of Anaheim, or wherever he is from — Southern California, the Valley somewhere.

It’s hard to believe he is in actually in Congress. He is actually a committee chairman. Believe it or not. Too bad the 25th Amendment doesn’t apply to Members of Congress.

But to be fair, most Democrats are not anywhere near as crazy as Adam Schiff, not even the same ballpark. They’re just very cynical — extremely cynical — more cynical you’ve ever thought of being.