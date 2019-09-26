GOP Rep. Turner: Trump’s Conversation with Ukraine ‘Not Okay’

During acting DNI Joseph Maguire’s Congressional testimony on Thursday, Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) criticized President Trump for his conversation with Ukraine, stating, “this is not okay.”

Turner said, “I’ve read the complaint, and I’ve read the transcript of the conversation with the president and the president of the Ukraine. Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president, this is not okay. It is — that conversation is not okay, and I think it’s disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript. I can say what else it is not. It is not what’s in the complaint.”

