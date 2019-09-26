Schiff: ‘Everyone Understood’ ‘I Was Mocking the President’s Conduct’ in My Opening

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that he didn’t regret his “parody” of the Trump-Ukraine call and argued that everyone understood “that I was mocking the president’s conduct.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Well, do you regret what you called the parody, the use of those phrases during the course of your opening statement?”

Schiff responded, “No. I think everyone understood, and my GOP colleagues may feign otherwise, that when I said — suggested that it was as if the president said, listen carefully because I’m only going to tell you seven more times, that I was mocking the president’s conduct.”

(h/t Grabien)

