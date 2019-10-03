Pence: Americans Have a Right to Know if Biden, Family Profited from His Office

CNN played a clip Thursday of Vice President Mike Pence defending President Donald Trump asking Ukraine for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business ties.

Pence said, “Americans have a right to know if the vice president of the United States, or his family, profited from his position as vice president during the last administration.”

He added, “The fact that my predecessor had a son who was paid $50,000 a month to be on a Ukrainian board at the time that Vice President Biden was leading the Obama Administration’s efforts in Ukraine, I think, is worth looking into.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN