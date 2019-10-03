Schweizer: ‘Bottom Line’ Is Joe, Hunter Biden Ukraine Dealings ‘Needs to Be Investigated’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Breitbart News senior contributor and “Secret Empires” author Peter Schweizer called for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their dealings with Ukraine following the “whistleblower” complaint alleging President Donald Trump urged the Ukrainian president to investigate them.

Schweizer pointed to the fact that Joe Biden, now a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was “point person on U.S. foreign policy” to both Ukraine and China as vice president and his son, Hunter, had no background in energy but cashed in from both countries.

“[T]he bottom line is, at the end of the day, this needs to be investigated,” Schweizer stated. “What we know for a fact, Bill, is in Ukraine and in China – the only two countries where Joe Biden was the point person on U.S. foreign policy – his son cashed in big time in both countries.”

He continued, “Why that in and of itself should not be investigated, I for the life of me can’t understand. And do we want a country where political leaders, Republicans, Democrats, whoever are cashing in that way? I don’t think so.”

